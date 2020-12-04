Cinnamon Bear Holiday Sing-Along returns with new experience

Enjoy a live performance from the comfort of your own car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A beloved holiday tradition in the Northwest for more than 80 years returns this Friday night!

The Cinnamon Bear Holiday Sing-Along is back this weekend and there is a new way to experience it. With a drive-up, live performance out at Oaks Park, it’s a safe way to get out of the house and enjoy some holiday cheer.

Kohr Harlan got a sneak peak at the new experience and tells us about the new changes.