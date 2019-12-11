Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Make holiday ornaments and memories at Elements Glass

Home for the Holidays

Have you ever made your own Christmas ornament?

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Portland company is giving customers a chance to create unique gifts for the holiday season.

Elements Glass in Northwest Portland is letting people try their hand at glass blowing to make their own Christmas ornaments. Customers can book a day to come and try it for themselves online here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget