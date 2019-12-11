Make holiday ornaments and memories at Elements Glass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Portland company is giving customers a chance to create unique gifts for the holiday season.
Elements Glass in Northwest Portland is letting people try their hand at glass blowing to make their own Christmas ornaments. Customers can book a day to come and try it for themselves online here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.