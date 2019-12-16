‘Holidays at the Hangar’ perfect for the entire family

See the holiday magic at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An aviation museum in Yamhill County has been transformed for the holiday season.

The “Holidays at the Hangar” event is perfect for the entire family. Kohr Harlan made his way down to McMinnville to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Christmas magic happening at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.

The event runs on weekends from 5-9 p.m. until January 1, 2020. For a full schedule and tickets, go here.