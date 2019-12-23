North Dakota woman wins ‘Home For The Holidays’

(Nexstar) — Out of more than 134,000 entries to the Home For The Holidays sweepstakes, a woman in Minot, North Dakota will get her mortgage or rent paid for a year.

Brenna Madrid entered the sweepstakes on KX News/Dakota’s CW/KXNet.com and will get the award up to $15,000 from station General Manager Tammy Blumhagen.

Congratulations, Brenna!

