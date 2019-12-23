PDX to see busiest travel day of the holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday, many people will be rushing to catch some flights so they can spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Even at 4 a.m., long lines of cars are at filling the drop-off and pick-up lanes at the Portland International Airport. With two days until Christmas, Monday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. PDX could see over 50,000 travelers on Monday alone, and see around 650,000 between Monday and December 30.

Currently, there are no major delays. Check out the status of arrivals and departures online here. You can also go online to see parking availability.