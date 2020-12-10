Portland’s 37th Annual Public Menorah Lighting goes virtual

The annual event will take place each of the eight nights of Hanukkah

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins Thursday at sundown — and Portland’s Annual Public Lighting of the Menorah at Pioneer Courthouse Square is set to go on.

Although the event will happen, it is being limited to just the organizers of the event. Other individuals are asked to join the lighting over Zoom and via livestream on the Chabad of Oregon’s Facebook page.

“The idea of Hanukkah is getting together and lighting the menorah, kindling the candle — and this year something special has happened,” Rabbi Motti Wilhelm said. “We have learned that we each have our own small space, our own quarantine, our own area which is ours, and tonight we’re going to illuminate our space. But by illuminating our space together collectively, we’re illuminating the entire world.”

There will still be plenty of family fun including sing-a-longs, cooking demonstrations — and even a Zumba dance party! There will also be a reading of the winning essay of Oregon’s Chanukah essay contest and greetings from local leaders.

Lightings will take place at 5:30 p.m. each of the eight nights of Hanukkah.