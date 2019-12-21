Radio Cab feeds hundreds with annual Turkey Project

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Radio Cab Foundation is continuing their holiday tradition of collecting money and food to build boxes for families in need.

Radio Cab’s Turkey Project is a hunger relief program for struggling families in the Greater Portland community. According to Radio Cab’s website, the demand for hunger relief reaches its highest point during the holiday season. The Turkey Project strives to fill that need by providing a complete Christmas dinner, complete with a turkey and all the fixings.

Radio Cab adds a personal touch to the deliveries, as well. Radio Cab drivers volunteer their time to deliver the meals, including to those who are unable to leave their homes.

This is the twenty-third year that Radio Cab has put this fundraiser together. Each year, their goal is to feed 500 families. Last year, they exceeded that goal by a least 100. Radio Cab said that while they are short of their goal this year, they are hoping for another late push to be able to feed all those that need it.

Radio Cab’s mission is to give families the opportunity to sit around the table and enjoy a hot meal together for the holidays. Deliveries began on Monday and the last day is Saturday when families can come to Radio Cab and pick up their meal.

The Radio Cab Foundation is holding it’s 23rd annual Turkey Project. They will dropping off these food packages until they run out. There is still time to donate and help them reach their goal this year. Donate through https://t.co/2t3Q5xU0b2 @RadioCab #donate #koin6 pic.twitter.com/3tlvMAGUQ8 — Bobby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) December 21, 2019

To make a tax-deductible donation, donate online or send checks to Radio Cab Foundation at 1613 NW Kearny Street, Portland, OR 97209.