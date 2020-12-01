Santa Claus connecting with kids via Zoom this Christmas

Santa has been using video calls long before the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To allow more kids to keep in touch with him, Santa Claus will be using Zoom calls to connect this Christmas season!

From his workshop up at the North Pole, the big man himself goes over his notes (twice, probably) and prepares to meet kids via a Zoom call. Santa has been using Zoom long before it became a way of life in the pandemic era. He says it’s a good way to connect while retaining the intimacy of the experience for kids.

“We get to have a one-on-one conversation,” Mr. Claus said. “A heart-to-heart conversation when the children can tell me what they want for Christmas and we go over it with the elves and make sure that we pick out something really nice for them. It’s worked out really well.”

Santa’s studio is just off the main floor of the toy-making factory floor at the North Pole. He’s already in on Zoom calls with families scattered about the country. Last year, he visited with children from England and Japan.

Santa took a few zoom calls that KOIN 6 cameraman Karl was able to eavesdrop on during a brief excursion to the North Pole. Karl was even there when reporter Kohr Harlan logged on for a quick chat.

“Are you in your workshop right now?” Kohr asked.

“Yeah, sometimes when I come down to visit you kids the elves go and play in the snow with the reindeer and they don’t get any toys made,” Santa explained. “That’s why I have to go back to the North Pole every night to make sure the elves keep making toys.”

Although even Santa sometimes feels the strains of running his own business — he’s upbeat, cheerful as always and ready for Christmas.

Zoom calls will help us all retain the spirit of the season this year. Santa will still deliver gifts during the night in person — but he has some age-old advice for kids wanting to wait up past bedtime.

“Leave me some cookies and milk, maybe a carrot for Rudolph and don’t wait up — I’ll be late!” he said. “Ho, ho, ho — Merry Christmas!”

To connect with Santa, go to Time4Santa.com.