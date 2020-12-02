Santa’s coming to the Oregon Rail Heritage Center Enginehouse

Holiday Express will not be running this year due to the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Holiday Express will not be running this year due to the pandemic — but that does not mean there will not be any fun.

Instead, Santa is coming to the Enginehouse. Santa and the elves have been working hard to transform part of the Oregon Rail Heritage Center into a holiday wonderland! Santa’s Enginehouse has high ceilings and lots of ventilation, which increases safety but can sometimes be a little chilly. Thankfully, there’s hot cocoa and fresh-baked cookies to warm you up!

Fifty people are allowed in the Enginehouse at once, with group sizes are limited to groups of 10. Masks are required. Children’s tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $8. Buy tickets online here.

Kohr Harlan got a chance to head out to the Engine House on Wednesday morning with a sneak peek of what’s to come.