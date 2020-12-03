Spread some holiday cheer at the new Clackamas County Winter Fair

The brand new Winter Fair is held at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Thursday night, the Clackamas County Fairgrounds is hosting its first-ever Winter Fair!

The lighted festival features a quarter-mile drive-thru experience with the sights and sounds of Christmas, complete with a 100-foot light tunnel. Santa will be around on select days, and kids will be able to wave at him and drop a letter in his mailbox.

Kohr Harlan got a chance to show what we can expect from the Winter Fair. For more scheduling and ticket information, visit the Clackamas County Winter Fair website.