PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the start of KOIN 6 News’ series “Is Portland Over” in May 2021, KOIN reporters have taken a look at the humanitarian crisis unfolding on Portland’s streets since the start of the pandemic and how the city is responding.

That being said, it’s also important for Portlanders to step up and volunteer.

Have the time to volunteer? Here’s where to get involved to help Portland:

Portland Rescue Mission

Central City Concern

Union Gospel Mission

Blanchet House

Transition Projects

Portland Homeless Family Solutions

Oregon Harbor of Hope

Operation Night Watch

Human Solutions

Helping Hands Re-Entry Outreach Centers

Cultivate Initiatives

Janus Youth Programs

City Team

SOLVE

Adopt One Block