WATCH: ‘Is Portland Over?’ series special

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a downtown still fenced off and boarded up, Portland is still emerging from the pandemic.

The homeless crisis continues to impact neighborhoods across the city. Crime continues to skyrocket in the city, while some say protests damaged the city’s reputation.

On Monday, May 17, KOIN 6 News took an in-depth look at the issues impacting the City of Roses. Watch the full special above, and explore the series online below: