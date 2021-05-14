Watch: Portland food veterans discuss the future

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans of the Portland food scene shared with KOIN 6 News their thoughts on the past year, what’s going on now and what the future holds.

Watch the videos for their full thoughts

Gabriel Rucker on future of Portland’s restaurant scene

Gabriel Rucker, chef at Le Pigeon and Canard, spoke with Elizabeth Dinh for KOIN 6 News’ series “Is Portland Over?”

Geoff Latham’s meat wholesale business pivots during pandemic

Geoff Latham shares how his family business that caters to restaurants pivoted during the pandemic after many of his clients closed their businesses.

Chef and food writer talk about pivoting in Portland

Chef Naomi Pomeroy talks about having to pivot in Portland, as food writer/editor Brooke Jackson-Glidden gives insight on the deep meaning area dining places can bring for the workers and customers.

Matt Breslow remembers his Grilled Cheese Cart

Matt Breslow operated a popular grilled cheese cart for 11 years until developers took his spot

Ian Williams of Deadstock Coffee has homeless insight

Ian Williams wants his Chinatown shop to do more than serve coffee