Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Weird
Top Stories
43 years later, Sharon Ryan’s murder remains a mystery
Top Stories
Police reform forum asks for oversight, accountability
Toy drive gives Doernbecher kids an early Christmas
Guilty: ‘They were hunting’ in targeted 2017 gang shooting
Child, 4, missing after visitation with mother
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Vegas NYE
Entertainment
Human Interest
Special Reports
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Community
Remarkable Women
Union Gospel Mission Telethon
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Trending Stories
Valley could see soaking rains, potential flooding
Court documents shine light on alleged UP employee assault
Windows smashed, employee threatened at ceramic store
‘The Rock’ announces Salt and Straw partnership, new flavors
Man pickpockets wallet at Pearl District restaurant
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Nominate a candidate for Remarkable Women
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget