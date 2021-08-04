Crouser sets Olympic record, defends shot put title in Tokyo

Ryan Crouser, of United States competes in the final of the men’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. Crouser went 23.30 meters on his last attempt to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games.

U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

The 28-year-old Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark in June at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one. His family and friends gathered for a watch party in Oregon. They had plenty to celebrate.