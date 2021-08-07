Vancouver javelin thrower Kara Winger to carry US flag

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the highest honors of the Olympic closing ceremonies is to be chosen by your teammates to carry the US flag.

For the Tokyo Olympics, the US team chose 4-time javelin thrower Kara Winger — who attended high school in Vancouver — to carry the flag.

Winger told KOIN 6 News she is “blown away by this honor.”

She’s competed in 4 Olympics but never won a medal. She said that, as an American, that often feels embarrassing. But she also said the “important thin in the Olympics is not winning but taking part.”

The Skyview High School graduate also said “the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.”