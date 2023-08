PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People generally think of homeless people as older adults, but there is an invisible unsheltered population of youths that needs to be recognized.

In this episode of “Kids Speak Out: Oregon,” hear people who experienced homeless in their youth about their stories.

“Kids Speak Out: Oregon” airs on Thursdays at 7 p.m. this summer on KOIN 6 and then again on Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on Portland’s CW.