Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Coronavirus
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Elections
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
Human Interest
Top Stories
Oregon childcare worker advocates ask for state financial support amid COVID-19 response
Video
Top Stories
This Oregon county has more COVID-19 cases than any other
Video
Food pantries ‘figuring out how people get fed’ in pandemic
Video
US leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases
Jupiter Hotel opens rooms to those living in shelters
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Special Reports
MAX Attack Trial
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Mystery Wire
Traffic
Traffic Cams
KOIN News AM Extra
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
The Masters
Community
Jobs
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
Kindness During Crisis
Kindness During Crisis
Katie O’Grady, Fred Armisen hold online Q&A for Portland teen actors
Video
Kindness during crisis: Lincoln City restaurateur gives back
Video
Salem Health seeks public’s help to sew 10,000 masks
Video
Have unused medical supplies? Here’s how to donate them
Video
DoveLewis loans ventilator to human hospital
Video
Starbucks giving free coffee to US healthcare workers, first responders
Video
Kindness in Crisis: AM Extra talks with Rebecca Mehra
Video
More Kindness During Crisis
Trending Stories
Oregon projections: ‘Significant surge, PPE shortage’ coming
Video
This Oregon county has more COVID-19 cases than any other
Video
Regional COVID-19 updates: 50 new cases in Oregon, one more death
Video
Governor Inslee: ‘We cannot let up on this virus’
Video
Brown’s stricter ‘Stay at home’ order carries misdemeanor penalty
Video
Nativo
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget