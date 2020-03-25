Getting kids up and moving while in quarantine

Check out Play Fit Fun for ideas on how to stay active

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During this time of quarantine, it’s sometimes difficult to keep kids entertained.

Our Kohr Harlan went out to Murray Hill Martial Arts in Beaverton to find out what one organization is doing to help get kids moving. The organization, Play Fit Fun, is all about getting community members active even in this trying time.

