Memoz Dessert Cafe offering free dessert for January birthdays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If your birthday is in January, you’re in luck: Memoz Dessert Cafe, a North Portland dessert bar, is offering free dessert on Saturday.

At Memoz, you build your own dessert by picking the batter — whether it’s for cakes, cookies or something else — and then the ingredients.

It goes through the oven and is then finished off with toppings of your choice.

Saturday’s event, which takes place from noon to 11 p.m., includes a special “funfetti” cake.

“Anybody with a birthday in January will get a free dessert of their choice with a free finish of their choice” this Saturday, according to Aaron Allina, owner and founder of Memoz.

However, for the rest of the year, you have to go the week of your birthday for a free dessert.

