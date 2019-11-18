New type of wedding budding as cannabis legalized in more states

Some couples are trading the traditional toast for a wedding toke

BOSTON (CBS) — As cannabis becomes legal in more states, a new type of wedding is budding, and some couples are trading the traditional toast for a wedding toke.

High school sweethearts Mike Whittaker and Jordan Mackenzie are planning a high note for their wedding day.

“Picture an open bar theme with cannabis,” Whittaker said. In addition to a bartender, the couple is hiring a “budtender” to serve marijuana to their guests. Mackenzie says this will allow “our guests to have that relaxation and experience the herb the way we want it to be.”

At a Cannabis Wedding Expo in Boston, couples could visit over 30 booths featuring marijuana-themed services. The Expo featured everything from flowers to chocolate fountains infused with CBD to marijuana drinks perfect for a wedding toast.

“Most of our clients don’t want a cannabis-themed wedding, they want cannabis available for their guests in a safe and moderated way,” Madlyne Kelly, co-owner of Irie Weddings & Events, said.

“Budtenders” are the specialty at Irie Wedding & Events. Insured experts serve joints and other products to guests. Kelly says they walk guests through “smelling the different strains to see which one is going to be the best for them.”

The average cannabis bar from Irie Weddings & Events costs $750 for a wedding with 100 people. That price does not include the flower, which the couple must buy themselves.