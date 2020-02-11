Oregon 15th ‘heaviest drinking state,’ craft breweries a factor

The state has the 5th-most craft breweries per capita

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon may not be the capital of “heavy drinking,” but alcohol connoisseurs believe the state’s drinking culture is above par.

A new study from safehome.org ranked Oregon as the 15th heaviest drinking state in America. Some of the consumption patterns analysts looked in to were percentage of adults who drink, percentage of adults who binge drink and alcohol consumption per person.

The number of craft breweries in Oregon also played a major role in the study. Right now there are roughly 9 craft breweries per 100,000 people in the state. Only four other states had higher per capita rates in the category: Vermont (13.5), Montana (11.4), Maine (11.3) and Colorado (9.2).

Not all the stats from the survey were fun, however. Analysts also looked into what they call “The Dark Side of Drinking,” and found that Oregon had the fourth-highest alcoholism rate among adults (7.87%). The national average was 5.82%.

Oregon was also ranked third for percentage of people needing treatment but not receiving it (7.5%).

Key National Findings

The 10 heaviest drinking states were District of Columbia, Vermont, South Dakota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska and Colorado.

The 10 lightest drinking states were Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Utah, Hawaii, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.

New Mexico had the highest alcohol-related death rate, 31.5 per 100,000 people.

Wyoming had the highest alcohol-related arrest rate, 1,418.7 per 100,000 people.