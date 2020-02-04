Survey: Portland 8th best city for Valentine’s Day

WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key metrics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a city nicknamed “The Rose City,” it’s only fitting that Portland is regarded a one of the top places in the country to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

A new survey suggests Portland is the 8th-best American city to celebrate the holiday.

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, compiled data comparing 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key metrics. The four starting points analysts began with were an average budget for a date, romantic activities a city offers, gift accessibility and weather forecasts.

Several factors contributed to Portland’s ranking as a ideal destination for the holiday. The most obvious attribute is the city’s restaurants per capita, which ranked 6th-best among the 100 cities. Portland also ranked 7th for the metric most “Greeting-card Stores and Gift Shops” per capita.

San Francisco, New York City and San Diego rounded out the top three overall slots respectively despite all being three of the ten most expensive cities in the survey.

Ironically, both Portland and Seattle had terrible weather rankings (tied for 83rd) yet still cracked the top 10.

Oddities

Hialeah, Florida was at the bottom of the list.

If you are a lover of chocolate, do not celebrate Valentine’s Day in Texas. Three of the top five cities with the fewest chocolate shops per capita are in the Lonestar State: Lubbock, Laredo and Garland.

Gilbert, Arizona ranked first for “Cheapest Three-Course Meal for Two.”

Americans spend a little less than $30 billion for Valentine’s Day