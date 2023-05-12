(NEXSTAR) – Few voices are as closely associated with top-level golf as David Feherty. We caught up with the legendary broadcaster ahead of the opening round of LIV Golf Tulsa to hear what he expected from the weekend.

In the wide-ranging interview, Feherty delves into the atmosphere around the young tour, the players to watch at this point in the season and the needed evolution in the World Golf Ranking.

Feherty also provides some analysis of the upcoming PGA Championship and the next LIV tour stop in Washington D.C. You can see the full interview in the player above.

The shotgun start format began at 12:15 PM CT on Friday at Cedar Ridge Country Club. As with all LIV events, there are no cuts, so all the tour’s top starts will be in competition through the weekend. All players will also be representing their teams, with a $5M team purse up for grabs, according to the LIV website.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app, or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online, check your program guide for station numbers and availability.