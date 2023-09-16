An early glance at LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th of 14 tournaments in the 2023 LIV Golf League season

(LIV Golf) — LIV Golf returns to Chicago, the site of last year’s win by Cameron Smith (individual) and 4Aces GC (team).

Defending champion Smith has two wins in 2023 and leads the season-long Individual Champion points standings. He comes off a dominant seven-stroke victory in Bedminster, the largest individual winning margin in LIV Golf history.

Smith’s all-Australian Ripper GC won its first team trophy at Bedminster – the eighth different team to win a LIV Golf tournament.

Two tournaments remain in the 2023 regular season that will crown the Individual Champion and determine seeding for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami.

Five teams – 4Aces GC, Torque GC, Stinger GC, Crushers GC, and RangeGoats GC – remain mathematically alive for the top four seeds that will receive first-round byes.

Jediah Morgan, James Piot, Chase Koepka, and Sihwan Kim are currently in the Drop Zone with two tournaments left to improve their status.

Located less than an hour outside of Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms is consistently ranked in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. Owned and built by Jerry Rich, the course consists of 18 perfectly manicured holes and is a 1,820-acre showcase of nature and agriculture.

When it officially opened in 1999, Rich Harvest Farms was rated the 5th Best New Private Golf Course by Golf Digest.

In addition to successfully hosting the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago tournament won by Cameron Smith (individual) and 4Aces GC (team), Rich Harvest Farms also hosted the 2009 Solheim Cup as well as numerous collegiate events, including the 2017 NCAA Division 1 Golf Championships.

The popular “Watering Hole” concept prominently featured at LIV Golf Adelaide will be available to LIV Golf Chicago fans at the par-3 17th hole, with amphitheater-style seating from tee to green, a live DJ, player-selected walk-up music, and introductions by legendary Chicago sports public address announcer Ray Clay.

Those interested in catching Friday’s LIV event in Chicago can watch it on the Nexstar-owned CW app, the exclusive streaming platform for the event.

Additionally, viewers can watch the competition via the app or their local CW Network station on Saturday and Sunday. Several non-CW stations will carry coverage, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find station numbers and availability in your program guide by checking the CW’s list of partner stations online.