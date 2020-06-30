Damian Lillard named cover athlete for NBA 2K21

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard urges on the crowd after scoring during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Blazers won 125-112. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has been named the cover boy for NBA 2K21.

The announcement was made via a tweet on Tuesday morning when NBA 2K posted a video with Portland’s star point guard. Lillard was the first-named out of what will be three total cover athletes. NBA 2K introduced him as the “Cover Athlete for Current Gen,” meaning the game will be available to all current gaming systems.

This announcement makes Lillard the first Blazers player to make the cover.

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” Lillard said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

Everything is Dame 🌐 Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard #NBA2K21



Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/xuw20MX41b — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) June 30, 2020

NBA 2K21 is the latest in a long list of the popular NBA 2K basketball video games. The first game was released back in 1999.

Pre-order sales for NBA 2K21 begin on Thursday, July 2.