Payton Pritchard named as finalist for Bob Cousy award

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard celebrates a basket against Michigan during the overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Oregon won 71-70 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon’s star point guard has been named as one of the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Payton Pritchard is one of five finalists up for the esteemed award. The senior is averaging 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Other finalists include Duke’s Tre Jones, Devon Dotson of Kansas, Markus Howard of Marquette and San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn.

Pritchard has led the Oregon Ducks (22-7, 11-5) to a No. 3 ranking as they prepare to head into the post-season. The Ducks are expected to have a strong showing in March with the potential to win the Pac-12 — and could even have a run at an NCAA championship. March Madness begins with Selection Sunday at 6 p.m. on March 15.

“The point guards on this list have had outstanding seasons thus far and should be proud to be recognized as the best in the collegiate game this season,” said President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, John Doleva. “They continue to show the playmaking and leadership skills that Bob Cousy displayed, which will serve them well as they finish the remainder of the season and compete for a championship.”

The finalists were voted on by a national committee of “top college basketball personnel.” Narrowed down from a list of 20 players, the committee presented a list of the final five to Bob Cousy himself along with the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The final winner will be determined by fan votes and input from the selection committee.

“For seventeen years, I’ve been privileged to have my name associated with this award that honors the best college point guards,” said Cousy. “It has been a joy to watch many young men develop from elite collegiate athletes to professionals, which creates a unique brotherhood between the former recipients.”

Fan voting will go live on Friday. The winner will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10.