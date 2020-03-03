Sabrina Ionescu named Pac-12 Player of the Year once again

FILE – In this March 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu celebrates a regional final victory over Mississippi State in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament in Portland, Ore. Oregon is No. 1 for the first time in school history while Tennessee’s streak of 42 straight appearances in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 is over. The Ducks, led by sensational guard Sabrina Ionescu, garnered 25 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel to earn the top ranking in the poll released Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Annual Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Conference Honors were announced on Tuesday and to little surprise, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was named Player of the Year for the third-straight time.

The senior guard from Walnut Creek is the first student-athlete in league history to win the award for three consecutive years and second to win the honor three times total since Stanford’s Candace Wiggins. Ionescu has continuously made headlines throughout her college career, elevating the game and overall coverage of women’s basketball.

Just recently, Ionescu further solidified her place in the record books by becoming the first player in NCAA women’s or men’s history to make 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. The feat came hours after she spoke at the emotional memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The star guard currently leads the country in assists with 9.1 per game. This year, she has already tied her own season record for triple-doubles. Her 26 career triple-doubles beat out the next closest record for any man or woman in the NCAA by over a dozen, according to the Pac-12.

Supported by her talented teammates, Ionescu has guided the way for the Oregon Ducks to clinch their third consecutive Pac-12 regular season title along with a No. 1 seed for the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks are expected to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, as well.

Oregon’s success does not stop there when it comes to the Pac-12 Honors.

Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves was awarded the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year honor once again while sophomore Taylor Chavez received the Sixth Player of the Year title. Senior forward Ruthy Hebard and junior forward Satou Sabally both received All Pac-12 Honors, while senior guard Minyoon Moore received an All-Defensive Honor. Freshman forward Jaz Shelley received an honorable mention for the All-Freshman Team.

The Ducks have completed the regular season and await their first game of the Pac-12 Tournament which takes place on Friday.