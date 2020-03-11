No home games for Seattle Mariners through end of March

The Mariners are working with the MLB to find alternatives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seattle Mariners will not be holding any of their scheduled home games through the end of March, the team announced Wednesday morning.

With Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement that he is banning all group events with over 250 people in three counties, the Mariners are working with the Major League Baseball Office of the Commissioner to find alternatives for games scheduled at T-Mobile Park (formerly Safeco Field) through the end of the month.

Opening day for the Mariners was set for Thursday, March 26.

WA governor bans crowds of 250 or more in Seattle metro area

All season ticket holders, suite holders and group buyers will receive an automatic credit for unplayed games. That credit will be applied by March 19 and may be used to buy tickets for any of the 2020 regular season home game. Single-game ticket holders will be refunded for their purchase.

The Mariners say they hope to be back playing baseball in Seattle soon, but the health and safety of the community is the most important consideration at the moment.

The Seattle Sounders postponed their March 21 match against Dallas.

Following Governor Inslee’s news conference this morning, Sounders FC's match on March 21 versus FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field has been postponed.



STATEMENT ➡️ https://t.co/1Z2CF8xhUS pic.twitter.com/4eA0ksTUfk — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 11, 2020

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.