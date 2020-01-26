Timbers fans the focal point of Axe Photo Shoot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Timbers fans gathered at Providence Park Saturday to take part in the third annual Axe Portrait and Photo Shoot.

The Portland soccer team invited fans to get their photos taken while holding axes and chainsaws. Photos from previous shoots have been hung inside the stadium. Some participants have even been included on the giant banners that are hung outside the stadium.

“It’s just a great deal. You get to be a part of something and meet new people,” said one man cloaked in green, white, and yellow.

The Timbers planned the event to celebrate the team’s upcoming season, which will be their 10th in Major League Soccer.

More photo shoots are scheduled for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and next Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participating fans are asked to gather at Gate D on Southwest 18th for entry. And no need to bring your own axe—DIY props have the “OK,” but the Timbers will have axes on-hand.