PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person suffered minor smoke inhalation when a large shop went up in flames in rural Lebanon early Friday morning, according fire officials.

Lebanon Fire District was called to the blaze on SW 5th Street around 2 a.m. Friday.

Once there, officials said crews tried to limit the fire from spreading until a water supply was set up. Firefighters reportedly hauled in water on tenders and set it up so water could be dumped quickly.

Fire officials said the blaze was under control nearly an hour after crews received the intial report of the fire.

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalataion but were not taken taken in an ambulance, according to LFD.

An investigation us underway to find the cause of the fire.