From Camas to Keizer and places in between, there are rental sites all around NW Oregon and SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another heat wave is around the corner and temperatures are expected to climb to 100 degrees on Sunday.

For anyone hoping to head to a lake or river near the Portland metro area to cool down, there are several spots to check out rafts, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and innertubes. Some of them are located in the city and others are right next to bodies of water.

Here are 10 places to rent recreational floatation devices and more:

Oregon River Rentals

Located in Happy Valley, Oregon River Rentals specializes in inflatable watercraft. People can reserve their boat of choice, pick up their deflated gear, use it wherever they want, then return it when they’re done. The business rents rafts, kayaks, stand-up paddleboard and event rooftop cargo carriers.

Alder Creek

Alder Creek rents gear in five different locations: Portland, Ridgefield, Tualatin, Lake Oswego and Dayton. The store’s main location is in Portland and the other shops are satellite rental locations. Customers can make reservations online for kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and rafts.

Oregon River Experiences

Oregon River Experiences is based in Lake Oswego but is known for guiding rafting trips around the state. For people wanting to venture out on their own, the company offers inflatable kayak and cataraft rentals. Customers can also rent wetsuits and tents.

Next Adventure

While its flagship store is located in Portland, Next Adventure also offers watersports rentals in two other cities: Scappoose and Sandy. In Scappoose, customers can rent kayaks or canoes by the hour or by the day. The Portland store offers kayaks, rafts and stand-up paddleboards. The Sandy shop has stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and river tubes.

Portland Kayak Company

As the name implies, Portland Kayak Company is located in Portland. The store backs up to Willamette Park, allowing people to check out their gear and head directly onto the water. The store allows people to rent kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and canoes.

REI

REI, the store known for selling outdoor recreation gear, also rents flotation devices to help people get out on the water. The REI stores in Portland, Clackamas, Tualatin, Hillsboro and Keizer all rent canoes, kayaks, paddle boards, innertubes and car racks to help haul them.

Portland State University

Portland State University’s campus recreation gear rentals aren’t only for students. Members of the public can also check out gear. However, campus recreation members will get a discount on rentals. The gear shop allows people to rent rafts, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Clackamas River Outfitters

Clackamas River Outfitters encourages people to explore the waters of Estacada and has three locations spread around the city. The shop downtown rents stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, rafts, and river tubes. The locations at Milo McIver State Park and Estacada Lake have kayaks and stand-up paddleboards to rent.

Tualatin Riverkeepers

For people who don’t want to transport their rented gear to the water, Tualatin Riverkeepers has you covered. There are two locations, one at Cook Park in Tualatin and one at Rood Bridge Park in Hillsboro. People can rent canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

Sweetwater SUP Rentals

Located on Lacamas Lake at Heritage Park in Camas, Sweetwater SUP Rentals is another business offering gear rentals on the water. Customers can call or make reservations online in advance to rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards.