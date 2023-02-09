PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – House parties aren’t for everyone when it comes to celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday.

For those looking to get out (and maybe avoid the stress of hosting), there are several restaurants and bars in Portland and surrounding areas that are gearing up for 2023’s big game.

Whether you’re looking for greasy bar food or fancy cocktails, there’s a place for everyone.

Here are 10 places to watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in and around Portland:

Punch Bowl Social Club | Portland – It’s not just a Super Bowl party at Punch Bowl Social, its a Super PUNCH Bowl Watch Party. The fun begins Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The venue will host a DJ after party that starts when the game ends. General admission is free, but anyone wishing to watch the game in the VIP lounge will need to pay $40.

340 SW Morrison St #4305, Portland, OR 97204

Satellite Tavern | Portland – Satellite Tavern in North Portland always goes big for the Super Bowl with its indoor and outdoor TVs. Anyone is welcome to stop by the tavern for the big game, but the venue is also giving people the option to reserve a table for $100-200. Satellite Tavern will serve classic snacks like nachos, chips and dip, wings and more. It will also have Jell-O shots in team colors.

5101 North Interstate Avenue Portland, OR 97217

The Independent Sports Bar & Grill | Portland – Watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at The Independent Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Portland. The restaurant will be serving snacks and local beers. Guests can enter a raffle to win a swag bag at the end of the game.

225 SW Broadway #100, Portland, OR 97205

A&L Sports Pub | Portland – It’s known as a Pittsburgh Steelers bar for most of the year, but A&L Sports Pub will take any football fans on Super Bowl Sunday. The bar is full of TVs, has a variety of beers on tap and serves food.

5933 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97213

Grand Central Bowl & Arcade | Portland – If you’re a fan of multi-tasking, reserve a lane at Grand Central Bowl & Arcade and knock down some pins while you enjoy the big game on Sunday. Massive TVs sit at the end of Grand Central’s bowling lanes and the restaurant serves food and drinks to enjoy between your turns.

808 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214

Hi-Top Tavern | Portland – Hi-Top Tavern is another venue with TVs indoors and outdoors. The cocktail bar is a known destination in the Beaumont Neighborhood to watch sporting events. The venue also offers table reservations for large groups.

5015 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

Main Event Sports Grill | Vancouver – While Washingtonians might be sad to not see their beloved Seahawks in the Super Bowl, the Main Event Sports Grill in Vancouver will still be open Sunday to welcome anyone who wants to watch the big game. The sports grill has 10 HD TVs and serves drinks and food.

800 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Front Row Bar & Grill | Hillsboro – Front Row Bar & Grill in Hillsboro has been welcoming fans to dine in and watch football all season and Super Bowl Sunday is no exception. The bar and grill has 25 HD TVs and televises every major sporting event.

7159 NE Imbrie Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Brickyard Tavern | Beaverton – If you’re not watching the Super Bowl commercials, you can spend breaks in the big game playing darts or pool at Brickyard Tavern. The Beaverton bar has nine HD TVs so you can watch while you play. The Sunday deal is $1 off Hefeweizen Pints and $3.50 Bloody Marys.

13095 SW Canyon Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005

BGs Food Cartel | Beaverton – Want a wide variety of food options while watching the Super Bowl? BGs Food Cartel is inviting the public to a watch party with its 31 food carts. On Sunday, the carts will be serving $3 pub beers on draft and will have ax throwing and an assortment of giveaways.