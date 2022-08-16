Whether you're trying to cool down, or just seek out a thrill, the Pacific Northwest has parks for everyone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tuesday is National Roller Coaster day and while Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.

From storybook fantasylands to classic roller coasters to a water park built near hot springs, the Pacific Northwest has a little bit of everything.

Here’s a list of 12 theme parks and water parks to enjoy the next chance you get.

In Oregon:

A sign for Enchanted Forest in Turner, Oregon. (Google Street View)

Enchanted Forest – Located south of Salem, the Enchanted Forest has been a destination for families for more than 50 years. The family owned and operated theme park is set on a hill in the forest. The park took seven years to build before the first section, Storybook Lane, opened in 1971. Other park features include the Tofteville Western Town, Old European Village, Water-light show, Haunted House, Comedy Theatre and adult and children’s rides. The park is open seasonally from late March to the end of September.

Wings & Waves Waterpark – The Wings & Waves Waterpark helps families make an entire weekend out of visiting the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. The park includes five slides, three pool areas and an Aquaplay structure. On Tuesdays, the park shows family-friendly movies on its giant pool video wall above the wave pool.

Oaks Amusement Park – It’s known as the place “where the fun never ends.” Oaks Park has been in operation since 1905 and is among the oldest continually operating amusement parks in America. Oaks Park is located in Portland and features several rides including the Adrenaline Peak roller coaster, AtmosFEAR, a carousel, Ferris Wheel and the Oaks Park Train. The amusement park also has a popular roller rink and mini golf course.

In Washington:

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park – This theme park is located in Federal Way and features roller coasters, a boat ride and “Brain Drain” – a ride that drops riders from 85 feet in the air. It also has family rides and kids rides, such as a carousel, The Wagon Train, and soaring, spinning planes. The water park has several slides, a wave pool and a lazy river.

Slidewaters Waterpark – Slidewaters in Chelan says it has something for everyone. It offers easy floats around the Lazy River and competitive races on the Downhill Racer. Guests can also ride on several body or tube slides. The 12-acre water park was founded in 1983 and features the world’s largest stationary wave. Guests can reserve 30-minute surf sessions to ride the wave for themselves.

Birch Bay Waterslides – Way up in Northwest Washington lies Birch Bay Waterslides. The small waterpark has been in business for more than 35 years and features eight fast slides, a kiddie pool, hot tub and gift shop.

Surf ‘N Slide Water Park – This water park is run by the city of Moses Lake and is designed for swimmers of all ages and abilities. The city says it’s ideal for vacationers, serious and recreational swimmers, and families. The park features an artificial surfing simulator, a lazy river, a splash pad and two 200-foot water slides.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park – Beat the heat and enjoy the indoor waterslides at the Great Wolf Lodge Water Park in Grand Mound. The water is kept warm at 84 degrees year-round. The indoor water park features a water playground, a water slide with “gentle curves” and one that descends four stories.

In Idaho:

Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach Water Park – Drive north of Coeur d’Alene on Highway 95 and it’s impossible to miss the giant wooden roller coaster structures at Silverwood Theme Park. The park is known for having some of the best wooden roller coasters in the U.S. The park also features numerous other rides and is connected to the Boulder Beach Water Park. The water park has a lazy river, a wave pool and multiple water slides.

Roaring Springs Water Park – Located in Meridian, Roaring Springs Waterpark is another great summer attraction for families. It features steep slides, spinning slides and slides that twist back and forth. Guests can hang out in the wave pool or ride on the halfpipe-like attraction called “The Avalanche.”

Silver Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort – Idaho has its own indoor water park in Kellogg. Located at Silver Mountain Resort, Silver Rapids Indoor Waterpark features a continuous wave to surf, a lazy river, water slides and a rope crossing.

Lava Hot Springs – As the name implies, Lava Hot Springs features some hot water. Its geothermal hot springs range from 102 to 112 degrees. It’s located south of Pocatello and is a place for serious swimmers and people looking to have fun. The park has an Olympic-size outdoor pool, diving platforms and water slides. There’s also an indoor pool and aqua climb area.