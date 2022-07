Consider cracking one of these cold ones this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has something to raise a glass to after its breweries brought home 14 medals in the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Beers from a total of nine Oregon breweries won medals in a variety of categories, including West Coast IPA, English Pale Ale and Mexican Pilsner. Deschutes Brewing out of Bend led the pack with three medals, followed by Sunriver Brewing, Oregon City Brewing, and StormBreaker Brewing with two medals apiece.

Caldera Brewing, Migration Brewing, Ecliptic Brewing, Full Sail Brewing and Wild Ride Brewing also received awards

Below are the categories received medals in.

English Pale Ale

GOLD: Wellington Brewery – Special Pale Ale – ON

SILVER: Saranac Brewery – Saranac Pale Ale – NY

BRONZE: Caldera Brewing – Caldera Ashland Amber – OR

Imperial IPA (DIPA)

GOLD: StormBreaker Brewing – Triple Double IPA – OR

SILVER: Wicked Weed Brewing – Freak of Nature – NC

BRONZE: Slice Beer Company – Megahop 3000 – CA

American Barleywine & Specialty

GOLD: Bowigens Beer Company – Theogenes – FL

GOLD: Ecliptic Brewing – Orange Giant Barleywine: Triple Dry Hopped Edition – OR

BRONZE: Level Crossing Brewing Company – XII XI XIII – UT

Scottish Ale

GOLD: StormBreaker Brewing – Mullets & Mohawks – OR

SILVER: Bonds Brewing – Snowy Range Scottish Ale – WY

BRONZE: Peticolas Brewing – Great Scott! – TX

Mexican Pilsner

GOLD: Full Sail Brewing Company Sesion Cervesa – OR

Mexican Pilsner SILVER: NoFo Brewing Co. Collatera – l GA

Mexican Pilsner BRONZE: Knee Deep Brewing Hola Senor – CA

American Style Fruit Beer – POG

GOLD: Deschutes Brewery – Poggers – OR

SILVER: Sound to Summit Brewing – Hawaiian POG Kolsch – WA

BRONZE: New Realm Brewing Co. – Tropic Dream – GA

Barrel Aged Dark Beer

GOLD: Sun King Brewery – Barrel Aged Churrolicious – IN

SILVER: Old Stove Brewing – BA Smoke Show – WA

BRONZE: Wild Ride Brewing Co. – Rum Barrel Aged Barracuda Brown – OR

Barrel Aged Fruit

GOLD: Oregon City Brewing – Rumtopf – OR

SILVER: Monday Night Brewing – Black Rainbow – GA

BRONZE: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing – Bourbon Barrel Coffee Cherry Vanilla Dire Wolf – OH

Barrel-Aged Barley Wine – Specialty

GOLD: Woodland Farm Brewery – Maple Bourbon Bergian – NY

SILVER: Motorworks Brewing – Thresher – FL

BRONZE: Sunriver Brewing Co. – Wood Series: Manhattan Imperial Rye – OR

Barrel-Aged German Lager

GOLD: Oregon City Brewing – Crimea River of Whiskey – OR

SILVER: Rhinegeist Innovation Brewery – Glyptodon – OH

BRONZE: Benchtop Brewing – Crispy Whip – VA

Near Gluten Free

GOLD: Pilot Brewing Mimosa Gose NC

SILVER: Black Tooth Brewing Company Copper Mule – WY

BRONZE: Deschutes Brewery Lil’ Squeezy – OR

BRONZE: Black Hammer Brewing Cuddle Puddle – CA

Non-Alcoholic Stout & Porters

GOLD: Deschutes Brewing – Black Butte Porter NA – OR

SILVER: Athletic Brewing – All Out Extra Dark – CN

BRONZE: Surreal Brewing – Pastry Porter – CA