Danny Cage will officially join the Multnomah Education Service District Board of Directors on July 1. (Photographer Mac Smiff)

Grant High School senior Danny Cage will take over Position 6 on Saturday, July 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high school student just earned a spot on the Multnomah Education Service District Board of Directors, making him the youngest-elected board member.

Following Oregon’s special election on Tuesday, May 16, Danny Cage became the uncontested winner in the race for Multnomah Education Service District Position 6. The Grant High School senior is now one of two board members who will serve the district at-large, rather than a particular zone.

Born in Eugene, Cage says he strives to be an advocate for his community — particularly in the areas of public education, racial and environmental justice, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The director-elect has been a part of youth climate justice group Sunrise Movement, served as chairman for the Portland NAACP’s youth committee, and as youth ambassador for social justice nonprofit Don’t Shoot PDX.

Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also appointed Cage as youth representative for the state’s Environmental Justice Council.

At the age of 18, Cage says he is MESD Board’s first Gen-Z member.

“At the beginning of this campaign, we set out to do something never done here in our city and county: electing a high school student,” he said in a statement. “Since then, we have built a broad coalition of supporters of community organizations, unions, community leaders, and elected officials from across the metro area.”

According to his campaign website, Cage’s supporters include Portland Public Schools board member Julia Brim-Edwards, Don’t Shoot PDX Executive Director Teressa Raiford and the Oregon Futures Lab.

The director-elect will replace attorney Kristin Cornuelle when he assumes the role of Position 6 on Saturday, July 1. Cage will serve a four-year term.

“I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: electing young people isn’t the ceiling, it’s the floor. Now is the time for the real work to begin. I’ve got a lot to learn, but what I promise to bring is a curious education advocate with a track record of fighting for our communities to this space,” he said.