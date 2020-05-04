19-year-old kayaker dies after getting swept under current

A 19-year-old kayaker died after being swept under a current in Tillamook, officials say. (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old kayaker died after being swept under a current in Tillamook, officials say.

Reports of a kayaker in distress came in just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities said it was reported that a 19-year-old woman had fallen out of her kayak and gotten caught up in the current and swept out over the bar. Her life vest was found about an hour later on the shoreline.

The kayaker was found at 3:12 p.m. after extensive efforts by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, The US Coast Guard and Netarts Oceanside Fire. She was pulled from the water and life-saving measures were immediately taken. She was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, but she did not survive.

