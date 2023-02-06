The announcement comes before Monday's $747 million drawing,

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Beaverton on Saturday, the Oregon Lottery announced.

The announcement comes before Monday’s $747 million drawing, the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history. Lottery officials also said that a $100,000 ticket was purchased in Cottage Grove on Friday.

According to the Oregon Lottery, the largest prize won in the state was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

Officials at the Oregon Lottery recommend you sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim a prize and to consult a financial planner or professional to develop a plan for your winnings.