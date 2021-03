CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Hwy 101 in Clatsop County, Oregon State Troopers said.

Banks man Donald Siglin, 76 was towing a large RV southbound with his Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by 66-year-old Hazel Nyberg.

Nyberg was pronounced dead at the scene. Siglin was flown to a nearby hospital where he later died.