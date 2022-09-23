PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people have been hospitalized after a Volvo C330 crashed into a Fairview home Friday night, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowners told KOIN 6 News the car crashed through a fence and hit a bedroom that is currently being used as a game room. They also noted no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Two people have been hospitalized after a Volvo C330 crashed into a Fairview home Friday night, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. September 23, 2022 (KOIN).

Two people have been hospitalized after a Volvo C330 crashed into a Fairview home Friday night, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. September 23, 2022 (KOIN).

Authorities said the driver, who is being investigated for DUII, was taken to a hospital for a leg injury. Additionally, the sheriff’s office said two children between 3 and 8-years-old were also in the car.

Officials said one child, that was in a car seat, was not injured, however the other, was taken to a hospital for back pain.

Meanwhile, authorities said NE Sandy is closed in both directions on either side of Fairview Parkway.