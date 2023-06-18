Two people jumped from a third-story window to escape an apartment fire in Milwaukie Sunday. (Clackamas Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized after leaping from a third-story window to escape a fire at the Pointe West Apartments on Fuller Road in Milwaukie on Sunday.

Clackamas Fire District spokesperson Izak Hamilton told KOIN 6 News that firefighters quickly extinguished the fire after arriving on scene around 6 a.m.

“We don’t know the extent of the injuries of those that were [hospitalized],” Hamilton said. “However, we do know that their injuries were caused by jumping from the third story to escape the fire.”

The scene of the fire. (Clackamas Fire District)

No other people were injured due to the fire. However, firefighters found two dead pets inside the smoky apartment, Hamilton said.

Fire investigators are still on scene attempting to determine the fire’s cause.