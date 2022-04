PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Each year local students embark on a fundraising campaign to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and two fierce young women are making a difference in the battle against blood cancer.

Student of the Year winner Libby Day, and Riya Kona, Volunteerism & Community Engagement Award winner, joined AM Extra to talk about what motivated them to join the fight to end blood cancer.

This year’s campaign brought in more than $178 thousand.

Learn more at lls.org/pacnw