PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — New Seasons locations on North Williams Avenue and North Lombard Street have voted to unionize, the union announced this month.

The two votes bring the number of unionized New Seasons locations to 10. All 10 organized with the New Seasons Labor Union.

Williams workers voted 62-9 to unionize, NLRB filings show, equaling 87% in favor.

Workers at the University Park location on North Lombard voted 44-10 to unionize, equaling 81% support.

“With this yes vote, we begin the tasks of making Williams into a more dignified and just place to work,” the Williams union wrote in an online announcement of the win. “We acknowledge the joy at this moment. We simultaneously remember our co-workers who did not make it to this moment having been terminated by the company during this campaign.”

