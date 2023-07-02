Thousands came to Waterfront Park to witness the Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From the Rose City to the coast, several places across Oregon are planning big fireworks displays in honor of Independence Day.

Here’s more on where you can find the displays, as well as the events centered around them.

Hillsboro

What: Hillsboro Hops vs. Vancouver Canadians

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: 4460 NE Century Blvd, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Cheer on Oregon’s minor-league baseball affiliate as they compete against the Vancouver Canadians. The event, held at Ron Tonkin Field, will feature an extended post-game fireworks show.

Hood River

What: Hood River Fireworks

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Portway Ave, Hood River, OR 97031

The Hood River Event Site’s official fireworks display doesn’t start until 10 p.m., but groups can go to one of the nearby restaurants, breweries, or the Waterfront Park beforehand.

Lincoln City

What: 4th of July 2023 in Lincoln City

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations

Lincoln City’s festivities will start with live music from Hecktic Week, Strawberry Roan and Hellcats before guests head over to Siletz Bay for “largest 4th of July firework show on the Oregon Coast” at 10 p.m. Visitors can stop by Pelican Brewing for the deck party that starts at 7:30 p.m., or a front-row view of the display.

Portland

What: Waterfront Blues Festival

When: Tuesday, July 4 around 10 p.m.

Where: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

After country music band The Mavericks performs, the major Waterfront Blues Festival will come to a close with “downtown Portland’s only large-scale fireworks display.” Find a spot on Tom McCall Waterfront Park to view the show.

What: 4th of July Spectacular

When: Tuesday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 5 from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

Oaks Amusement Park will have extended hours for the holiday. Tickets, which are only available online, grant guests admission to the park, access to rides, and the fireworks display that starts around 10 p.m.

Salem

What: 4th of July Spectacular

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

Where: 2330 17th St NE, Salem, OR 97301

The Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center and Salem are co-hosting the city’s official Independence Day celebration, complete with carnival rides, lawn games and a performance from country band Alabama. Buy tickets here, and arrive at the fairgrounds by 10 p.m. to catch the fireworks show.

Tigard

What: Tigard 4th of July Fireworks Show

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Tigard High School Fields along 92nd Ave.

This family-friendly celebration will include live music, concession stands and kids’ games. Guests are encouraged to pack picnic items and stay for the fireworks display that starts around 10 p.m.