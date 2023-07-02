PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From the Rose City to the coast, several places across Oregon are planning big fireworks displays in honor of Independence Day.
Here’s more on where you can find the displays, as well as the events centered around them.
Hillsboro
What: Hillsboro Hops vs. Vancouver Canadians
When: Tuesday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m.
Where: 4460 NE Century Blvd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Cheer on Oregon’s minor-league baseball affiliate as they compete against the Vancouver Canadians. The event, held at Ron Tonkin Field, will feature an extended post-game fireworks show.
Hood River
What: Hood River Fireworks
When: Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.
Where: Portway Ave, Hood River, OR 97031
The Hood River Event Site’s official fireworks display doesn’t start until 10 p.m., but groups can go to one of the nearby restaurants, breweries, or the Waterfront Park beforehand.
Lincoln City
What: 4th of July 2023 in Lincoln City
When: Tuesday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Multiple locations
Lincoln City’s festivities will start with live music from Hecktic Week, Strawberry Roan and Hellcats before guests head over to Siletz Bay for “largest 4th of July firework show on the Oregon Coast” at 10 p.m. Visitors can stop by Pelican Brewing for the deck party that starts at 7:30 p.m., or a front-row view of the display.
Portland
What: Waterfront Blues Festival
When: Tuesday, July 4 around 10 p.m.
Where: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
After country music band The Mavericks performs, the major Waterfront Blues Festival will come to a close with “downtown Portland’s only large-scale fireworks display.” Find a spot on Tom McCall Waterfront Park to view the show.
What: 4th of July Spectacular
When: Tuesday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 5 from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202
Oaks Amusement Park will have extended hours for the holiday. Tickets, which are only available online, grant guests admission to the park, access to rides, and the fireworks display that starts around 10 p.m.
Salem
What: 4th of July Spectacular
When: Tuesday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.
Where: 2330 17th St NE, Salem, OR 97301
The Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center and Salem are co-hosting the city’s official Independence Day celebration, complete with carnival rides, lawn games and a performance from country band Alabama. Buy tickets here, and arrive at the fairgrounds by 10 p.m. to catch the fireworks show.
Tigard
What: Tigard 4th of July Fireworks Show
When: Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Tigard High School Fields along 92nd Ave.
This family-friendly celebration will include live music, concession stands and kids’ games. Guests are encouraged to pack picnic items and stay for the fireworks display that starts around 10 p.m.