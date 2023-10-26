PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Vancouver Chamber has recognized some exceptional people and businesses with its 2023 Business and Leadership Awards.

Janet Kenefsky, Vice President of Membership & Operations at the Greater Vancouver Chamber, stopped by KOIN 6 AM Extra to talk about the recent honorees, their goals and inspirations behind the awards, and how important they are to the Greater Vancouver area.

“We’re trying to lift up community, lift up businesses and give them a platform in order for companies to get their brand and awareness out there,” said Kenefsky. “We provide a platform for our companies to really celebrate each other.”

Check out the full interview in the player above.