3 hospitalized after Newberg house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least three people were hurt after fire crews say a garage caught fire in Newberg late Sunday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue tells us the fire broke out just before midnight on South Whitney Drive. They say all five people escaped the house after they were alerted by smoke alarms, but three of those residents were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, one of two pet cats did not survive.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.