From coffee to kimchi, there are a wide range of new vendors joining the farmers markets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Farmers Market’s five locations throughout the city are welcoming 36 new vendors in the 2022 spring season.

The Portland State University Farmers Market location is open year-round, but the four other locations open in the spring, including the King Portland Farmers Market in Northeast Portland, the Shemanski Park Portland Farmers Market in the South Park Blocks, the Kenton Portland Farmers Market in North Portland and the Lents International Farmers Market in Southeast Portland.

The new vendors joining the markets in 2022 bring a wide diversity of items. Some include The Wayward Daughters, an artisan, handcrafted tomato sauce company; Goddess Mouse, a business that produces plant-based chocolate mousse desserts; and Finks Fermented Foods, which produces fermented vegan foods like sauerkraut and kimchi.

“This year’s new crop of vendors is really exciting. We are pleased to have vendors representing so many diverse backgrounds and offering a wonderful variety of food and farm products,” Katy Kolker, executive director of Portland Farmers Market, said in a statement. “Shoppers will meet new collectives of vendors who are selling together, vendors with unique educational programs, vendors who give back to the community, and new BIPOC-owned brands.”

The King Portland Farmers Market opens on May 1. Shemanski Park Portland Farmers Market opens May 4. The Kenton Portland Farmers Market kicks off June 1 and the first day of the Lents International Farmers Market is June 5.

For a full list of the new vendors in 2022, visit the Portland Farmers Market website.