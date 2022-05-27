"The names on these memorial walls contain thousands of untold stories..."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day weekend is here, and there are several events to honor fallen service members in the Portland metropolitan area.

KOIN 6 News found five events you can attend throughout the federal holiday weekend dedicated to mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving the United States armed forces.

Below, you can find events to honor fallen service members in the immediate area.

2022 Memorial Day Motorcycle Ride

Event: According to the event’s Facebook page, Threadgill’s Memorial Services, LiveLikeJohn and Crescent Grove Cemetery are organizing a Memorial Day Motorcycle Ride.

Riders are required to register online, have a motorcycle endorsement, have personal insurance, wear safety gear and wear red, white, and blue.

They are also required to carry a white cloth in pocket for exit flagging. This is helpful when riders need to exit the event in a safe manner.

Date and time: 10 a.m., Sunday, May 29

Location: Crescent Grove Cemetery, 9925 SW Greenburg Rd., Tigard

Memorial Day 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1 and 26.2

Event: The virtual event is a run or walk with various distances to celebrate Memorial Day and fallen heroes. People can choose which distance they want to complete.

Organizers say at least 15% of every registration will go to Operation Gratitude, which is described as an organization that seeks to lift spirits and meet the evolving needs of U.S. Military and first responders.

According to the event’s website, volunteer opportunities are also available through the organization.

Date and Time: Any time in May

Location: You can learn about the event here.

Cost: $18

Memorial Day flyovers, and more

Event: The American Legion, Tualatin Hill Park and Recreation, and Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty are hosting an event featuring multiple flyovers, a Howitzer Cannon Volley, drum and bagpipes, the Beaverton Police Honor Guard and more.

Organizers on the event’s Facebook page suggest for people to arrive early for parking because a big crowd is expected.

Date and Time: Band plays at 10 a.m. and the ceremony starts at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Location: Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park, S.W. Watson Avenue, Beaverton

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Event: The Community Military Appreciation Committee will present an annual ceremony to honor men and women who have lost their lives in service. According to a press release by CMAC, visitors may view the garrison flag raising, Washington Army National Guard Howitzer cannon firing, and a wreath laying ceremony in honor of fallen heroes.

The committee organizes the event with support of some community partners, such as the city of Vancouver, the National Park Service and Clark County.

According to CMAC, the Vancouver Barracks is now preserved by the National Park Service at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

“Events like Memorial Day showcase the modern relevance of this historic site, and the enduring connection between the military post and this community,” said Alex Patterson, a National Park Service facility manager.

Tracy Fortmann, Vancouver’s National Historical Site superintendent, said the Vancouver Barracks is an incredibility special place for our community and our nation.

“The historic structures at the Vancouver Barracks hold invaluable stories of service, family, strength, and sacrifice,” said Fortmann. “The post is much more than just a collection of buildings; they are a visible reminder of our shared 19th and 20th century military history.”

He added, “The National Park Service preserves and shares our nation’s history, including the service of the many soldiers and their families.”

Complimentary light lunch items will be available to the public, courtesy of the Vancouver Lions, Red Cross Cascades Region, and the Military Officers Association of America.

Organizers say parking is available at Hudson’s Bay High School, where attendees may ride a C-Tran shuttle to and from the event site.

Date and time: 11 a.m., Monday, May 30

Location: Vancouver Barracks, 1501 E Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA

Memorial honoring local fallen veterans

Event: The city of Portland launched an online memorial honoring local fallen veterans, which temporarily replaces half-century-old granite panels memorializing local fallen veterans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Digital Veterans Memorial features the names engraved on the original memorial walls, memorial history, veteran biographies and even an invitation to submit veteran stories.

“We’re proud to play a role in remembering Portlanders who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” said Karl Lisle, who manages the city of Portland’s spectator venues and visitor activities program. “The names on these memorial walls contain thousands of untold stories — and now, we’re finding a way to tell some of those stories.”

Location: You can see the digital memorial here.