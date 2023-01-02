PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you been wanting to get into podcasts? 2023 could be a good year to start.

Check out these podcasts based in the Pacific Northwest to learn more about Oregon and Washington’s sports, outdoors, true crime cases and more.

Rational in Portland

A trial lawyer and self-proclaimed third-generation Portlander hosts this podcast that centers the city’s politics and policies. The host said they started the podcast, “to combat this city’s ideologically-driven — as opposed to data-driven — policies.” The episodes expand on hot-button topics such as education, homelessness and policing.

PNW Weirdness

Three women based in the Pacific Northwest are featured in this podcast that highlights the region’s weirdest true crime stories. But for those who aren’t into dark stories, the podcast isn’t all blood and gore. The trio delves into other PNW oddities including Sasquatch sightings, old amusement parks and crop circles.

The Blazers Balcony

Portland Trail Blazers’ courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam and beat reporter Casey Holdahl co-host this podcast made for Rip City fans. Each week, the duo chats about all things related to the Trail Blazers. The latest episode of the podcast, presented by Sole Savy, focused on their return after six consecutive away games, the ceremony for Damian Lillard’s all-time scoring record and more.

Explore Oregon

Salem newspaper Statesman Journal presents this podcast that highlights must-do outdoor adventures in Oregon. Outdoors reporter Zach Urness leads most of the episodes, where he tells Oregonians where to surf, camp, ski, hike, fish and more. In the most recent episode, he talks about his winter road trip to Crater Lake National Park.

Cancer for Breakfast

This “cancer podcast that doesn’t take itself too seriously” is hosted by Amy Dials and Stefanie LeJeunesse, who live in the Portland and Seattle areas respectively. The two women discuss their own experiences with breast cancer, in addition to reading personal letters from listeners who have been diagnosed with cancer themselves. The co-hosts also share R.A.T.S., or Recent Advances in Treatments and Science.