PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of any suspects after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Portland, authorities announced Friday.

The robbery happened near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, the USPIS said.

Officials described the suspect as a white man between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall with tan skin and heavy greying stubble. The suspect was reportedly wearing a tan fisherman’s hat, a black t-shirt and possibly black shorts.

Authorities said the suspect may have fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle driving west on NE Hancock St. and turned south on NE 9th Ave.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3832606. USPIS noted all information will be held confidential.

The investigation is ongoing.